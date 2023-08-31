Mukesh Ambani's Viacom 18 bags TV and digital rights for Indian cricket team's home matches for five years1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 04:15 PM IST
Viacom 18 bags TV and digital rights for Indian cricket team's home matches for five years
Viacom 18 bags TV and digital rights for Indian cricket team's home matches for five years. Viacom18 won the media rights for all BCCI India matches for a total of ₹5963 crore. It will pay ₹3101 crore for digital rights which is ₹35.23 per match and for TV, it will pay ₹2862 or 32.52 crore per match.