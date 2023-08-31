Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Mukesh Ambani's Viacom 18 bags TV and digital rights for Indian cricket team's home matches for five years

1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 04:15 PM IST Livemint

  • Viacom 18 bags TV and digital rights for Indian cricket team's home matches for five years

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma during a training session ahead of the Asia Cup 2023, in Bengaluru

Viacom 18 bags TV and digital rights for Indian cricket team's home matches for five years. Viacom18 won the media rights for all BCCI India matches for a total of 5963 crore. It will pay 3101 crore for digital rights which is 35.23 per match and for TV, it will pay 2862 or 32.52 crore per match.

Jay Shah, Secretary, BCCI in a tweet wrote," Congratulations Viacom18 for winning the @BCCI Media Rights for both linear and digital for the next 5 years. India Cricket will continue to grow in both spaces as after @IPL and wplt20 we extend the partnership @BCCI Media Rights as well. Together we will continue to capture the imagination of cricket fans.

Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 04:15 PM IST
