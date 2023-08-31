Viacom 18 bags TV and digital rights for Indian cricket team's home matches for five years. Viacom18 won the media rights for all BCCI India matches for a total of ₹5963 crore. It will pay ₹3101 crore for digital rights which is ₹35.23 per match and for TV, it will pay ₹2862 or 32.52 crore per match.

Jay Shah, Secretary, BCCI in a tweet wrote," Congratulations Viacom18 for winning the @BCCI Media Rights for both linear and digital for the next 5 years. India Cricket will continue to grow in both spaces as after @IPL and wplt20 we extend the partnership @BCCI Media Rights as well. Together we will continue to capture the imagination of cricket fans.