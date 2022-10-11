NEW DELHI: Actor Amitabh Bachchan will see multiple film releases as he remains busy with various projects in his 80th year. Bachchan will appear in director Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai scheduled for this November as he wraps up an untitled multilingual project starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He is also slated to be seen in a remake of Hollywood hit The Intern along with Padukone.

Bachchan is currently hosting the 14th season of iconic quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony Entertainment Television. The show relies on the stature of Bachchan in addition to its own appeal and is focused on delivering not only entertainment but knowledge and life lessons to build a long-term association with brands, senior company executives have said.

This July, Hansa Research’s Brand Endorser named Bachchan as the most recognized celebrity in the country, ahead of names like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and other favourites who are younger than him.

For the year 2021, Bachchan jumped from the ninth rank the previous year to number six on the Duff & Phelps Celebrity Brand Valuation Report with a brand of $ 54.2 million. The actor who was recently signed on to endorse Dabur India Ltd’s brand, the company’s flagship Dabur Red Paste, is the face of several other leading brands such as clothing brand Manyavar, Kalyan Jewellers, ed-tech firm UpGrad and products for FMCG company Emami.

Bachchan, a recipient of the Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001, the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 besides the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, has already appeared in six films so far this year. His drama Jhund made around Rs. 14 crore at the box office while Ajay Devgn directed Runway 34 managed Rs. 33 crore. Superhero flick Brahmastra where he played a critical supporting role had clocked in Rs. 254 crore at last count while his family drama Goodbye that released last Friday, made Rs. 3.78 crore over the weekend. During the pandemic, his comedy drama Gulabo Sitabo had released directly on an OTT platform.