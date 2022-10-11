Multiple film releases lined up as Amitabh Bachchan turns 801 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 10:33 AM IST
Bachchan is currently hosting the 14th season of iconic quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony Entertainment Television.
NEW DELHI: Actor Amitabh Bachchan will see multiple film releases as he remains busy with various projects in his 80th year. Bachchan will appear in director Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai scheduled for this November as he wraps up an untitled multilingual project starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He is also slated to be seen in a remake of Hollywood hit The Intern along with Padukone.