Multiple film releases lined up as Amitabh Bachchan turns 80

Bachchan, a recipient of the Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001, the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 besides the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, has already appeared in six films so far this year. His drama Jhund made around Rs. 14 crore at the box office while Ajay Devgn directed Runway 34 managed Rs. 33 crore. Superhero flick Brahmastra where he played a critical supporting role had clocked in Rs. 254 crore at last count while his family drama Goodbye that released last Friday, made Rs. 3.78 crore over the weekend. During the pandemic, his comedy drama Gulabo Sitabo had released directly on an OTT platform.