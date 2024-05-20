Multiplex chains renegotiate rentals, capex terms as business dives
Summary
- Multiplex chains that have seen a slide in their business in recent months are trying to convince mall developers to agree to a partnership model where they can co-invest in new theatres. Revenue terms are also being renegotiated, and chains want to share revenue based on how well a film does.
The cinema business model was fairly straighforward, before covid and streaming platforms upended it: multiplexes would lease a large space in a mall on rent, build theatres and screen movies. Elections and cricket extravaganza IPL have further complicated the movie business, prompting multiplexes to rethink their strategy.