Multiplex chains renegotiate rentals, capex terms as business dives

As part of its earnings release last week, multiplex chain PVR Inox Ltd said it closed 85 underperforming screens in FY24 and 70 screens will shut down in FY25, as the company looks at renegotiation of cinema rentals, a leaner organization structure and other overhead cost control. The firm that shall be ‘very selective’ in new screen additions, plans to open around 120 new screens in FY25, prioritizing expansion efforts in south India and will partner with developers to jointly invest in new screen capital expenditure, it said. Transitioning towards a capital-light growth model would mean reducing capital expenditure in FY25 by 25% over FY24. “The key strategic priorities should help the company in charting a new, less capital intensive and incrementally profitable growth path. Our endeavour is to redefine our growth strategy, focus on fixed cost reduction, thus improving profitability resulting in enhanced return on capital and free cash flow generation," Ajay Bijli, managing director, PVR Inox Ltd, had said in a statement.