Multiplex chains revive expansion plans amid signs of recovery

Rahul Puri, managing director, Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas said the company plans on opening 25 screens by the end of the coming financial year. “We focus on opening cinemas at micro-centres, where there is business scope and demand which has to be serviced. Our attention is divided equally between north and south segments, as there is immense potential in both markets. The aim is to service the demand of the customer by careful selection of locations which are not already saturated and have potential for business," Puri said.