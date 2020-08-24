Multiplex players eye drive-in cinemas to revive biz

NEW DELHI : India’s top multiplex players are hoping that drive-in cinemas will be able to revive business by the end of this year or early next year, after over five months of shutdown due to the covid-19 outbreak, which resulted in zero revenue.

Even top cinema chains are exploring the drive-in option to generate revenue, according to information shared by realty consulting firms and film screen manufacturers.

People are still wary of being confined in closed auditoriums for hours to watch a film. So companies such as PVR Cinemas, INOX Leisure Ltd, and Carnival Cinemas are aiming to tap into new revenue streams across Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

PVR and INOX did not respond to Mint’s queries but Carnival admitted there has to be a new normal. “We have identified three locations in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kochi and are looking for more (drive-in theatres)," said P.V. Sunil, managing director, Carnival Cinemas. “There have to be alternative forms of entertainment now," he added.

Abhishek Sharma, director, retail, of realty consultancy Knight Frank, said it was in talks with a UK-based chain and an Indian company for drive-in cinemas in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Punjab for around 20 properties. The investment could be ₹3-5 crore per property depending on the size of the land and, may even go up to ₹8 crore.

