Multiplexes to see recovery only in the next fiscal: CRISIL

“Having said that, as multiplexes are among the few out-of-home entertainment options in India, occupancy should bounce back once the fear of infection recedes and the pace of vaccination picks up. Besides, big-budget movies, which are temporarily being deferred, are unlikely to be released on over-the-top platforms, given that multiplexes contribute more than 50% of the total box office collection," Kachhal said, adding that exhibition of big-budget movies leading to recovery in occupancy should script the recovery for multiplexes, currently seen in second half of this fiscal.