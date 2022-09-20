Multiplex revenue to triple this fiscal, occupancies to fall short: Crisil

Multiplex revenue to triple this fiscal, occupancies to fall short: Crisil1 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 04:10 PM IST
Multiplexes’ revenue is seen rising to an all-time high of over ₹6,000 crore, or 13-15% above the levels seen in fiscal 2020.
Multiplexes’ revenue is seen rising to an all-time high of over ₹6,000 crore, or 13-15% above the levels seen in fiscal 2020.
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI: Multiplex chains in India are set to triple their revenue this fiscal, helped by the low-base of last financial year and more and more people queuing up to watch movies after the easing of pandemic-forced curbs, according to a report by ratings, research and policy advisory Crisil. Their revenue is seen rising to an all-time high of over ₹6,000 crore, or 13-15% above levels seen in fiscal 2020, Crisil said.