Multiplex revenue to triple this fiscal, occupancies to fall short: Crisil

“Multiplexes have rebounded well from the pandemic setback and reported their highest-ever quarterly revenue and operating profit in the first quarter this fiscal. Occupancy has returned to the pre-pandemic level of 32%, riding on some big-banner releases. While there have been headwinds in the past two months stemming from social media outrage and boycott calls, the scene may change in the coming months aided by the festive season and a strong content pipeline. That should improve occupancy to 30% this fiscal from 16% in the last," Naveen Vaidyanathan, director, CRISIL Ratings said in a statement.