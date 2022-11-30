Multiplex revenues to exceed pre-pandemic levels in FY23: Report

The return of the eight-week window between theatrical and digital premiere like pre-pandemic days, beginning in August 2022, is likely to be beneficial to exhibitors. Overall revenues and operating margins are likely to rise in the second half of FY2023, thanks to a recovery in the high-margin advertising business, which underperformed pre-pandemic levels by 35-40% in the first half of FY2023. In comparison to operational losses in the previous two years, the industry profitability margin is predicted to be 14-16% for the full fiscal FY2023.

