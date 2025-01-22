Industry
Screen Wars: India's multiplexes go slow on expansion amid box office woes
SummaryIndia's cinema screen expansion is slowing due to a lacklustre box office and high real estate prices. Multiplex chains are strategically planning new openings while emphasising upgrades that promise better returns to ensure long-term viability.
India's multiplex boom may be losing steam. With the box office struggling to deliver consistent hits, especially in the Hindi belt, leading chains are slowing their expansion plans, prioritising sustainability over aggressive growth.
