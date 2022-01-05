Multiplexes face flak for high ticket rates

Defending cinema chains, Kamal Gianchandani, president of the Multiplex Association of India said theatres have always practiced variable pricing depending upon films, shows and day of the week. “The fact that people have been coming to cinemas in big numbers shows that it is a unique experience that cannot be replicated at home, and one that they are willing to pay for," Gianchandani said. There has been a 17.5% jump in average ticket prices at multiplexes and a 20% rise in F&B (food and beverage) revenue per patron compared to pre-covid. Besides, mid-sized films like Doctor and Maanaadu, both in Tamil and several titles in Punjabi and Bengali too have performed well at the box office. “We just need a couple of cases in Hindi now to nullify the narrative around smaller films being better suited to OTT," he said.