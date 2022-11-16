Multiplexes' long road to recovery, in charts

Prices last year were down at 2016 levels, but in 2022, they rose 30% to record levels, show annual reports of leading multiplex chains PVR and INOX. (The two together own close to half of all screens in India and are set for a merger.) This is partly due to inflation, partly due to the pandemic-led losses. After the success of National Cinema Day, several theatres have priced tickets at ₹100 again, and the average price may come down soon. To what extent it can help is anyone’s guess.