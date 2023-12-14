Multiplexes’ loss is southern films’ gain

New Delhi: National multiplex chains such as PVR Inox and Cinepolis that have lately refused to screen the Hindi versions of some South Indian films in north India amid a row over OTT window have found themselves at the losing end. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tamil-language titles like Leo and Jailer not only secured lucrative streaming deals but also found resonance with small-town viewers who flocked to single screens and non-national theatre chains to watch them. Trade analysts say it would be hugely detrimental to the multiplex business if big-ticket southern films like Pushpa 2 continued to opt for a shorter OTT window.

South Indian films typically opt for a four-week OTT window, meaning that those films could not be made available on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video until four weeks after theatrical release, compared to the prevailing eight-week window for Hindi films in the North Indian market. A longer OTT window allows theatre operators to maximize their collections.

"Both Jailer and Leo turned out to be superhits and were screened in the Hindi belt by single screens and all standalone multiplexes. While there is reason to see why multiplex chains are against the four-week OTT window, given that even Hindi producers may start demanding the same if southern films get away with it, in this case, the chains were on the losing end," independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai said.

Yet, the reason southern filmmakers prefer to go the shorter OTT route is that theatrical box office collections tend to be unpredictable, whereas a huge sum is assured from streaming platforms that are now looking to acquire big-scale Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films after the theatrical release. Also, in many cases, theatrical box office cannot match OTT acquisition rates. Pillai added.

A film like Leo may have been acquired by Netflix for around ₹130 crore for a premiere within four weeks. If it had agreed to the eight-week window, the price would have come down by half, according to film trade experts. Plus, the film made around ₹30 crore from its Hindi version alone in theatres, clocking in a total of ₹422 crore across India, and emerging as one of the highest grossers of all time in the home state Tamil Nadu.

Bihar-based independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said Leo enjoyed a good three-week run this October in his cinema, like several others in north India, as there were no big Hindi- language releases since Dusshera, until Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 arrived for Diwali.

