Multiplexes ready measures to open post coronavirus

“We were looking at about five shows per screen in a typical three-screen property before the pandemic given that most films run over two hours and need time for interval and advertisements. We are looking at reducing at least one show per screen everyday," said Mohan Umrotkar, chief executive officer, Carnival Cinemas adding that this would mean losing around 20% of the business opportunity. In a city like Mumbai where malls and multiplexes are allowed to remain open 24/7, there still may be chance of recovery but in most other cities and small towns, the same isn’t possible. However, safety of audiences comes first.