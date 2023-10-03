Multiplexes resist southern studios’ plans for shorter OTT window
Multiples chains, including the likes of PVR Inox and Cinepolis, have declined to screen the Hindi version of Tamil star Vijay’s Leo slated for release at the Dussehra weekend following similar measures for Rajinikanth’s Jailer in August.
New Delhi: Multiplexes are resisting the move by film producers from South India to debut their movies on over-the-top (OTT) platforms within four weeks of theatrical release, instead of the stipulated eight-week window.
