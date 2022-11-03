Multiplexes see up to 60% revenue share from southern films

The dubbed Hindi version of Kantara had made over ₹42 crore at last count. Things have changed drastically from the time Bollywood would make up nearly 65% of the company’s overall earnings in 2019-2020, said Amit Sharma, chief executive officer at Miraj Cinemas. With Bollywood now bringing in only 35% of all revenues and Hollywood too having seen few hits in the past few months, regional cinema, especially Kannada, Tamil and Telugu are contributing 57% of all revenues for Miraj.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}