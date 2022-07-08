Multiplexes set for impressive Q1FY23, challenges remain for broadcasters

“Large Bollywood content was expected to report a stronger performance in Q1FY23, however it failed to perform at the box office impacting revenue growth negatively for (chains like) PVR and INOX, offset by positive surprise from regional and Hollywood content," said a note by Elara Capital Ltd that expects box office revenue to grow 34% versus pre-Covid levels (Q1FY20) for the two chains. Other metrics like average ticket price (ATP) and spend per head (SPH) had already exceeded pre-pandemic level by 13% in Q4FY22 led by traction for Hollywood hits like Spider-Man: No Way Home that had released end of December 2021. For Q1FY23, the brokerage expects ATP and SPH to grow 23% and 20% respectively versus pre-covid levels.