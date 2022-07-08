Multiplexes set for impressive Q1FY23, challenges remain for broadcasters

Television broadcasters are likely to see flat subscription growth and subdued advertising as steep inflation has led to ad spend cuts by consumer goods companies.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Multiplexes are expected to outperform in the first quarter of FY23 as compared to all earlier quarters in the post-pandemic era led by the successful run of films like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Chains like PVR and INOX Leisure Ltd are likely to post revenues of Rs. 9.25 billion and Rs. 5.5 billion respectively, according to estimates by brokerages like Edelweiss and Elara.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Multiplexes are expected to outperform in the first quarter of FY23 as compared to all earlier quarters in the post-pandemic era led by the successful run of films like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Chains like PVR and INOX Leisure Ltd are likely to post revenues of Rs. 9.25 billion and Rs. 5.5 billion respectively, according to estimates by brokerages like Edelweiss and Elara.
“Large Bollywood content was expected to report a stronger performance in Q1FY23, however it failed to perform at the box office impacting revenue growth negatively for (chains like) PVR and INOX, offset by positive surprise from regional and Hollywood content," said a note by Elara Capital Ltd that expects box office revenue to grow 34% versus pre-Covid levels (Q1FY20) for the two chains. Other metrics like average ticket price (ATP) and spend per head (SPH) had already exceeded pre-pandemic level by 13% in Q4FY22 led by traction for Hollywood hits like Spider-Man: No Way Home that had released end of December 2021. For Q1FY23, the brokerage expects ATP and SPH to grow 23% and 20% respectively versus pre-covid levels.
“Large Bollywood content was expected to report a stronger performance in Q1FY23, however it failed to perform at the box office impacting revenue growth negatively for (chains like) PVR and INOX, offset by positive surprise from regional and Hollywood content," said a note by Elara Capital Ltd that expects box office revenue to grow 34% versus pre-Covid levels (Q1FY20) for the two chains. Other metrics like average ticket price (ATP) and spend per head (SPH) had already exceeded pre-pandemic level by 13% in Q4FY22 led by traction for Hollywood hits like Spider-Man: No Way Home that had released end of December 2021. For Q1FY23, the brokerage expects ATP and SPH to grow 23% and 20% respectively versus pre-covid levels.
Both Edelweiss Securities Ltd and Emkay Global Financial Services said impressive box office can be attributed to regional language cinema. “KGF: Chapter 2 became one of the all-time highest grossing movies, with Vikram, Beast and Sarkaru Vaari Paata being the other regional movies to do exceptionally well. PVR and INOX are likely to report ticket sales well above pre-Covid levels, supported by ATP increases. Operating metrics should track well, with stable ATP and SPH quarter-on-quarter, along with a recovery in ad revenues. The companies should see positive cash generation as well," a note by Emkay said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rajendar Singh Jyala, chief programming officer at INOX Leisure Ltd said the past few months had seen few big-ticket Hindi releases, possibly explaining the lull at the box office for Bollywood. “Some of the mid-sized films may not have worked big time but we’re confident of seeing real numbers going forward," Jyala said referring to the dull performance of titles like Jersey, Attack, Runway 34, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Anek, among others.
However, not all is well for television broadcasters who are likely to see flat subscription growth and subdued advertising as steep inflation has led to ad spend cuts by consumer goods companies, which account for 60% of TV advertising.
“On the subscription front, the implementation of NTO (new tariff order) 2.0 has been extended to November and hence players’ pricing power is likely to be limited till then. For ads, growth of 3% year-on-year is expected at Zee and 2% at SUN TV; in terms of subscriptions, both are expected to post flat growth," Edelweiss said adding that Zee will see further impact on revenue as its exits the free-to-air TV segment. Overall, Zee and SunTV are expected to post revenue growth of 3% YoY and 5.1% decline YoY, respectively.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Elara, which also expects flat subscription growth, said TV was the first traditional medium to recover to pre-Covid levels in FY22, however, recent inflationary pressure has seen a negative impact on ad spends recovery and broadcasters have seen reduction in ad spends from FMCG and new-age internet companies. Overall revenue is expected to grow 4.7% and 23.2% year-on-year for Zee and Sun TV respectively while operating profitability is likely to be muted for all broadcasters due to content investments and lower ad revenue.
Broadcast networks like Star, Sony, Zee and Viacom18 did not respond to Mint’s queries on ad revenues or subscription growth expected this quarter.
A senior executive at a broadcast network pointed out that the exit of leading broadcasters like Star India, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), Viacom18 and Zee Entertainment from free-to-air direct-to-home (DTH) platform DD Free Dish has aggravated the decline especially of Hindi GECs. The total active subscriber base of the four private direct-to-home (DTH) operators, Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, and Sun Direct, fell to 68.52 million in December 2021 from 68.89 million in September 2021, according to a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) report.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Our sense is that spends have grown appreciably in Q1 notwithstanding the headwind of inflation. Categories impacted by supply chain issues and potentially PE money drying up could be concern areas. But overall TV market is inflationary in the short term," said Vikram Sakhuja, group CEO, Madison Media and OOH (out of home)
Dipika Bhasin, executive vice-president, planning at media agency Carat India said that regulatory changes and inflation will limit potential and add to pressures for both broadcasters and advertisers. “ Advertisers will be cautiously working on prudent choices of media mix from broadcasters that help them reach out to consumers with optimum budget and impact," she said.