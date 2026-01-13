Drop in single-screen cinemas, uneven multiplex growth shrink scope for movie-goers
Summary
India's cinema landscape has shifted dramatically, with single screens plummeting from 9,500 to 6,500. Multiplex growth is concentrated in metros, leaving many without access. High ticket prices and piracy hinder attendance, causing box office revenue to decline.
The decline of single-screen cinemas and the concentration of multiplexes in the top metros are narrowing options for India’s movie-goers and hurting box-office collections of films, according to experts.
