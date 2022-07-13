Multiplexes struggle to fill void after covid devastates showbiz

India is a priority market for Cinepolis, and it plans to open about 60 screens in 2022 with an average investment of ₹3 crore per screen. “We will be opening more than double the number of screens, compared to our five-year average, with higher overall investment. In addition to it, we will add another 40 screens which will be taken into the fit-out stage over the course of the year – translating into a total of 100 screens either in fit-out or opening by the end of 2022," Sampat added.