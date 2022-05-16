NEW DELHI : With multiplex chains across India raising ticket, and food and beverage (F&B) prices, by at least 20% post-covid, small budget films may suffer as the move may keep audiences recovering from economic stress away from the theatres.

Trade experts said while the multiplexes are trying to make up for the loss incurred during the pandemic, it is also a precursor to adopting more luxury formats. For instance, PVR has struck a deal with France’s Oma Cinema to upgrade 25% of its theatres to premium category with unique tiered balconies or pods similar to those in opera houses, and consider it to be crucial to woo audiences back to theatres.

INOX, too, is looking at luxury formats like INSIGNIA and IMAX making up 30% of its overall screen count.

“All cinema chains raised prices and it is definitely having an impact as a section of audiences are staying away at least for certain films. Some films were green-lit and shot before the pandemic. But audience tastes have changed drastically in these two years," said a film trade analyst who sought anonymity. He said cinema chains are happy that viewers are still turning up in hordes for large-scale spectacles such as Doctor Strange and K.G.F: Chapter 2, but do not realise that the franchises that have die-hard fans are few. “On the other hand, Hindi film Heropanti 2 had to be discontinued in the week of Eid which was unheard of," he added.

Kamal Gianchandani, chief executive, PVR Pictures Ltd, said while the company is witnessing inflationary pressures and has increased prices in the past few weeks, the outcome has been positive. “We have anyway always practised variable pricing for big-ticket films and on weekends, but in this case, the hikes are reflecting because a lot of these major titles were released over the past few weeks and enjoyed a phenomenal run," he added.

Amit Sharma, chief executive, Miraj Cinemas said the company has taken a 5-7% hike in ticket prices for certain locations but a film’s budget and the buzz around it dictate the price. “We reduce prices after the opening weekend if the films do not perform up to expectations," Sharma said, adding that F&B rates have gone up by 5-10% due to inflation. F&B prices vary in multiplexes depending on the show time and day of the week, said analysts. According to Gianchandani spends on F&B were up 20%.