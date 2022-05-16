Multiplexes’ ticket price hike may hit small budget films

“All cinema chains raised prices and it is definitely having an impact as a section of audiences are staying away at least for certain films. Some films were green-lit and shot before the pandemic. But audience tastes have changed drastically in these two years," said a film trade analyst who sought anonymity. He said cinema chains are happy that viewers are still turning up in hordes for large-scale spectacles such as Doctor Strange and K.G.F: Chapter 2, but do not realise that the franchises that have die-hard fans are few. “On the other hand, Hindi film Heropanti 2 had to be discontinued in the week of Eid which was unheard of," he added.