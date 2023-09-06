India's oldest Rockfest the 'Independence Rock' will take palce in Mumbai this year in November. 'Independence Rock' was first organised all the way back in 1986 & ever since then, I-Rock has been the place where musicians became legends, and legends inspire the next generation of musicians.

The fest will be organised at Bayview Lawns, Mumbai Princess Dock, Mumbai Port Trust, Mazgaon, Mumbai on 4-5 November. The fest will be saluting yesterday's headliners to giving a stage to tomorrow's. Anand Mahindra worte on X(formerly Twitter),"It’s back. And will be back …again and again.Mumbai will never have independence from Rock."

The fest will be organised at Bayview Lawns, Mumbai

Princess Dock, Mumbai Port Trust, Mazgaon, Mumbai on 4-5 November. The fest will be saluting yesterday's headliners to giving a stage to tomorrow's. Tickets are available at Paytm Insider.

Terms & Conditions

Age limit 16+. Audiences below the age of 16 to be accompanied by an adult and both would need valid tickets.

Children between the ages of 0 – 3 years do not need to purchase a ticket.

Please carry a valid ID proof along with you.

Rights of admission are reserved, even to valid ticket holders.

This ticket permits entry to the festival venue only.

The carrying of liquids, alcohol, and banned substances including outside food and beverages to the festival will not be permitted.

No alcohol will be served to patrons under the legal drinking age (LDA). Alcohol will only be served on display of a valid government-issued ID proof. If you intend on drinking, we recommend you assign a designated driver to drive you to and from the venue.

If you are underage, please don’t drink or we will be forced to ask you to leave the festival.

The carrying of liquids, alcohol, and banned substances including outside food and beverages to the festival will not be permitted.

No refunds on purchased tickets are possible. Tickets cannot be transferred to another individual either.

Security procedures, including frisking, remain the right of the management.

No dangerous or potentially hazardous objects including but not limited to weapons, knives, guns, fireworks, helmets, laser devices, bottles, or musical instruments will be allowed in the venue and may be ejected with or without the owner from the venue.

The sponsors/performers/organizers are not responsible for any injury or damage occurring due to the event.

Consumption and possession of narcotics are strictly prohibited and those found possessing or consuming narcotics at the event will be immediately handed over to the authorities.

The management and organizers will not be held liable for claims that may arise due to the consumption or intake of any food or drink or any other products at the event.

The organizers and venue shall not be held responsible for your personal belongings. Each person is responsible for their belongings.

Visitors to the event are requested to acknowledge the personal space of others at the event. Any recordings of other visitors in the form of pictures, video, or audio recordings must not be captured and/or published on public platforms without their consent.

People in an inebriated state may not be allowed entry.

Venue rules apply.

Wristbands for the festival will be issued at the box office during the festival. This will allow you to the venue. Please keep your wristband on for the duration of the festival, come what may. In case your wristbands are taken off or misplaced, a replacement will not be issued.

Do not buy tickets from anyone except Paytm Insider. We only issue wristbands at the box office and they are put on you by our staff. If anyone offers to sell you a wristband outside of the festival gates, you can be certain it is counterfeit.

This event is subject to random video surveillance including but not limited to the manual recording by event organizers. The holder of this ticket consents to his recording and grants organizers the right to use, in perpetuity, any part of such recording footage of the holder of this ticket for monitoring purposes without any further approval.

The F&B coupons / RFID Cards are valid only for this event and will not be refundable once the event is over.

Smoking is permitted only in designated areas of the venue.

This festival uses amplified sound. Earplugs and hearing protection at live concerts to reduce the risk of hearing damage are recommended.

Strobe lighting at this event may trigger epileptic fits. Those with a history of epilepsy or any health condition that would be of concern should take adequate precautions.

