Mumbai Police on Monday decided to provide security to dialogue writer of ‘Adipurush’, Manoj Muntashir after he sought a security cover citing a threat to his life. Police say that they are investigating the matter. The multilingual 3D spectacle, which hit the theatres on June 16, was heavily criticised over its pedestrian language. Its Hindi dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla on Sunday said the makers have decided to "revise some of the dialogues" and the amended lines will be added to the film by this week.

Meanwhile, amid a raging controversy over "Adipurush", a group of people staged a protest in Varanasi and tore posters of the film and the Hindu Mahasabha lodged a complaint with the Lucknow police against its makers on Monday.

Joining the chorus against the film, the Samajwadi Party said the faithful are hurt by its "cheap and superficial dialogues" and that the film was part of an "agenda".

"Adipurush", a retelling of the epic Ramayana directed by Om Raut, was released on Friday. It has been panned over its colloquial dialogues and controversial depiction of some characters.

Protesting against the film in Varanasi, activists of a Hindu outfit tore its posters and appealed to people not to watch it.

The activists gathered at a temple and marched to a mall in the Sigra area, raising slogans against the film.

They demanded that its screening be stopped and tried to enter the mall, but were stopped by police.

In state capital Lucknow, office-bearers of the Hindu Mahasabha lodged a complaint at Hazratganj police station and demanded that a case be registered against the actors, producer and director of the film.

Also, a group of people on Monday disrupted a show of the recently-released film 'Adipurush' in a mall in Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district claiming it had hurt the sentiments of Hindus by taking objectionable creative liberties with the epic Ramayana and its characters.

The protesters claimed they belong to a group called 'Rashtra Pratham', a Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police official said, adding personnel was deployed at the Capital Mall site but no case had been registered as yet.

The protesters shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans and asked people to boycott the film, he said.

Incidentally, a couple of days ago, the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti had issued a statement seeking action against "objectionable imaginative scenes" in the Om Raut-directed film.

A film on Lord Ram, who is revered by millions, must be made after reading and understanding the scriptures rather than through imagination in the name of creative freedom, the HJS national spokesperson Ramesh Shinde had said.

*With agency inputs