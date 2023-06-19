Mumbai Police to provide security to dialogue writer of ‘Adipurush’, Manoj Muntashir after threat to his life2 min read 19 Jun 2023, 04:07 PM IST
'Adipurush', a retelling of the epic Ramayana directed by Om Raut, was released on Friday. It has been panned over its colloquial dialogues and controversial depiction of some characters.
Mumbai Police on Monday decided to provide security to dialogue writer of ‘Adipurush’, Manoj Muntashir after he sought a security cover citing a threat to his life. Police say that they are investigating the matter. The multilingual 3D spectacle, which hit the theatres on June 16, was heavily criticised over its pedestrian language. Its Hindi dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla on Sunday said the makers have decided to "revise some of the dialogues" and the amended lines will be added to the film by this week.
