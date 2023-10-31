Murty Media partners Cosmos Maya for animated series based on Sudha Murty’s stories
Kids animation, around for several years now, has witnessed challenging times, akin to other genres, given the slow burn of content on linear television over the recent past
New Delhi: Content production house Murty Media has tied up with studio Cosmos Maya to turn author Sudha Murty's works into an animated series, Story Time with Sudha Amma, which will begin streaming on 31 October. The show will feature 52 stories penned by Murty including Grandma’s Bag of Stories, Grandparents’ Bag of Stories, and The Magic Drum and Other Favourite Stories and will be streamed on Murty Media’s YouTube channel.