Industry
The ₹22,400 crore leak: How piracy drains India’s film industry
Summary
- While music piracy has declined with the rise of streaming services in India, film and OTT content piracy still results in significant losses.
- Experts emphasise the need for improved pricing strategies and stronger anti-piracy measures to protect the entertainment industry from ongoing revenue loss.
Despite the rise of legitimate streaming platforms, piracy continues to bleed India’s entertainment industry, with film and OTT content suffering the biggest blows.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more