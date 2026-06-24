Music industry revenue is growing, but film producers struggle to sell movie soundtracks

Revenue from the Indian music segment grew by 10% to reach ₹5,900 crore in 2025, according to a recent Ficci-EY report. However, even with the growth of music streaming services, which reached 178 million people, film producers have yet to reap the benefits of movie soundtrack sales as they struggle with declining ancillary rights, including from OTT and satellite TV.
Experts said subscriptions to audio streaming platforms such as Spotify and Amazon Music may be rising, but they haven't compensated for the ad-supported part of the business, which continues to compete unfavourably with other platforms for brand visibility. Plus, much of the revenue is driven by independent artists even as labels remain cautious and spend primarily on movie soundtrack albums that promise endurance or feature mainstream star casts.