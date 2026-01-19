Beyond the soundtrack — music labels look at full-stack entertainment
Lata Jha 6 min read 19 Jan 2026, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Music labels are investing in film studios to address weak monetization in streaming. By acquiring stakes, they gain control over content creation and diversify revenue streams, transitioning from passive rights holders to active ecosystem owners in India's evolving entertainment landscape.
Weak streaming monetization is pushing music labels closer to the source of value—film and series creation.
