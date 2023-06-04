Music labels, celebs tie up with short-form creators4 min read 04 Jun 2023, 10:11 PM IST
Short video creators are adopting new strategies to stay relevant and engage their audience, including hosting workshops, enabling social commerce features, and live-streaming user interactions.
New Delhi
Short-form video platforms and creators are expanding beyond brand partnerships to forge ties with music labels, celebrities, and OTT platforms to create content and widen their reach.
