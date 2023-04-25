Heat on TV reality shows as music labels seek pound of flesh

Leading broadcast networks Sony, Zee and Viacom18 did not respond to Mint’s queries. Anuj Gandhi, a media analyst and founder of Plug and Play Entertainment, a media tech start-up, said the licensing of music rights had been a perennial issue. “Labels are increasingly making a lot of money on the digital side; so, it is common to flex muscles where they don’t think they’re getting real value," Gandhi said, agreeing broadcasters see reality programming as a high-cost, high-risk business with little return. On the other hand, digital brings not only revenue but also data on user behaviour and patterns. There will always be a feeling of the cost being higher for TV networks, and labels feeling it’s lower, as it’s bound to be in any business negotiations, said Shahir Muneer, founder and director of Divo, a Chennai-based music and media company. “However, with most TV networks now having launched their own OTTs, it has led to additional licensing revenues to cover digital as well. However, this is only for the sound recording licence, which is what the labels license; for performance royalties, the networks have to deal with IPRS (Indian Performing Right Society), which will lead to royalties for composers and lyricists as well," Muneer said.