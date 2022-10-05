Music labels focus on acquiring regional film soundtracks

Deepti Gupta, chief executive officer of music label Treasure Records said languages like Bengali, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu account for 5% each of the total catalogue of music labels now. “Punjabi is more in the focus when it comes to soundtrack acquisition since it seems to work from an entertainment perspective, at parties or festivals," Gupta said. Daboo Malik, director at MWM Entertainment, an artiste-first music label said languages like Telugu and Tamil are increasingly finding universal appeal especially among younger audiences across the globe. The company plans to go aggressive on independent soundtracks by Malik’s singer son Armaan Malik across southern languages.