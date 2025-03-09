Music labels’ copyright fight reflects broader challenges with Open AI
SummaryThe copyright lawsuit against OpenAI by major music labels highlights fears of unauthorised AI use, risking artists' rights and income. Experts warn that AI-generated music may dilute originality, disrupt revenue streams, and undermine the music industry's control over intellectual property.
The copyright suit filed by top music labels such as Saregama, T-Series and Sony, concerned about the unauthorized use of their sound recordings by Microsoft-backed Open AI, reflects the broader challenges posed to India’s music business. Entertainment and legal industry experts say labels which hold the rights to extensive music catalogues face the risk of their content being used without proper compensation or acknowledgement.