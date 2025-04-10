Discordant note: Music labels spar with film producers over soundtrack costs as monetization opportunities dwindle
SummaryThe decline in streaming rates for Hindi film albums has put music labels in a tough spot, with many rights unsold. Producers remain inflexible on pricing, while labels pivot to regional and indie music, adapting to changing consumer habits and a shifting revenue model.
NEW DELHI : Music labels are struggling to monetize their rights, often unable to even recover the amount they shelled out to purchase a Hindi film album. Audio streaming platforms have lowered their pay rates (sum paid per stream for a song) by about half over the past few months, as audience preferences shift away from music to other genres of entertainment such as stand-up comedy and podcasts on YouTube.