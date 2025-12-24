Why India’s music labels are moving beyond songs to manage artists, fandoms and revenue streams
Lata Jha 4 min read 24 Dec 2025, 03:31 pm IST
Summary
Music labels are expanding beyond recordings into artist management, betting on independent musicians, fan engagement and 360-degree deals to secure content pipelines and unlock new revenue streams.
Music labels such as Saregama and Universal Music Group are rapidly expanding beyond traditional rights ownership to manage and represent musicians—especially artists from India’s fast-growing independent, non-film scene.
