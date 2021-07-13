Music, podcasts help millennials beat stress: Spotify report

NEW DELHI: Around 87% of millennials and 77% of Gen Zs said they use audio streaming to reduce their stress levels, with 84% of the former seeing audio as a mental health resource, and 79% of the latter believing it is healing. These are findings from Culture Next, the annual global culture and trends report brought out by Swedish streaming service Spotify.

The findings are based on survey conducted in April on 500 respondents each in 18 markets belonging to Gen Z (15-25) and millennials (26-40). The markets include United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, United Kingdom, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Japan, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand and Malaysia.

Average podcast listenership rose 271% among millennials and over 300% among Gen Zs in the first quarter of 2020 versus the same period in 2020. Mental health content witnessed the most impressive growth as a genre, with an increase of over 600% among millennials and more than 900% among Zs. Other popular genres included alternative health, spirituality, self-help. 58% of millennials and 76% of Zs said they’ve sought content from more diverse creators and podcasts in the last year. Approximately 80% of millennials and nearly 70% of Zs agreed that podcast hosts “sometimes feel like a friend."

About 80% of Gen Zs feel "more centred and generally happier" when listening to their favourite music on a daily basis, the report said. They streamed audio on Spotify through connected devices more often in Q1 2021 compared to Q1 2020, with the highest increase in in-car listening (more than 2100%), smart speakers (approximately 360%), TVs (nearly 180%), as well as wearable devices, desktop computers, and gaming consoles. Millennials, with more years behind them, have especially leaned on nostalgic playlists for relief during the pandemic. In India, they streamed hits from the 1980s 195% more and 1970s’ Love Songs 44% more between March 2021 and the year prior to that.

“For both generations, audio is the most immersive form of media and there’s a great opportunity for brands to create communities and campaigns based on common interests and passion of their target audience on our platform," Arjun Kolady, head of sales - India, Spotify, said in a statement.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.