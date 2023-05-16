Musk praises ‘insanely good’ Indian food, Kangana finds 'more reasons to like’ him2 min read 16 May 2023, 11:09 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut once again showered Elon Musk with praise on social media after the Twitter CEO responded to a tweet praising delicious Indian food. The Bollywood actress was reacting to a tweet by world’s second richest person about his love for the Indian cuisine. The Bollywood “Queen" twitted, "How many more reasons will you give us to like you more and more."
