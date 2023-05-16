Kangana Ranaut once again showered Elon Musk with praise on social media after the Twitter CEO responded to a tweet praising delicious Indian food. The Bollywood actress was reacting to a tweet by world’s second richest person about his love for the Indian cuisine. The Bollywood “Queen" twitted, "How many more reasons will you give us to like you more and more."

Sharing a picture of butter chicken, butter naan and jeera rice, a Twitter user by the name Daniel, tweeted, “I love basic b**** Indian food it’s so insanely good."

I love basic bitch Indian food it’s so insanely good pic.twitter.com/FJmjgL2H3e — Daniel (@growing_daniel) May 16, 2023

Reacting to it, Elon Musk wrote, “True."

True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2023

Dhaakad actress responded on Musk’s tweet and said, “How many more reasons will you give us to like you more and more (with smiling face and hugging face emojis)."

How many more reasons will you give us to like you more and more 🙂🤗 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 16, 2023

While users thanked him for praising Indian food on an international platform, some invited him to come to India and try authentic cuisines.

A follower wrote, "Welcome to India. You have to come. Foods so good. Tesla needs the largest market. Why not... Food always leads to great things."

Another follower tweeted, "Elon loves Indian food. You are welcome anytime to my house." Another fan wrote, "Wish for more, we want to see @elonmusk grooving to desi beats."

Since being posted, his reply has already garnered more than 5.6 million views, 35.7K likes and 1261 retweets.

This isn't the first time that Kangana has expressed her admiration for Elon Musk on social media. Last year, she hailed Musk after he took charge of Twitter. Sharing a screenshot of a news article having a headline, 'Elon Musk takes charge of Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, other top executives: Report' on her Instagram account, Kangana posted clapping hand emojis.

Soon, Kangana Ranaut’s fans will see her in Chandramukhi-2. The film is directed by P Vasu and is expected to be released onSeptember 15.Chandramukhi-2is a sequel to the Tamil classic film 'Chandramukhi' that was released in 2005.

She will also be seen in Tejas in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. Her fans will also see her in upcoming period drama film Emergency, first solo directorial film by the actress. In the upcoming months, the audience will also see Kangana in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita.