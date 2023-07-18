MX Player partners with ad-supported TV app DistroTV

MX Player partners with ad-supported TV app DistroTV1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 11:51 AM IST
DistroTV features more than 270 channels globally and 180 channels in India and growing, ranging from news, sports, movies, music and entertainment, and lifestyle content. This includes original content and new channel offerings in Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, English and Punjabi, among others.
New Delhi: MX Player, the video streaming service owned by Times Internet, has partnered with DistroTV, an independent, free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) app, via an app-in-app integration. MX Player users in India will now be able to stream DistroTV’s content line-up for free.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×