NEW DELHI : MX Player’s crime drama Aashram starring Bobby Deol will premiere on The Q, a Hindi general entertainment channel targeting young Indian audiences. The Q is owned by QYOU Media, headquartered in the US, which focuses on producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators.

Directed by Prakash Jha, Aashram features Deol as a godman ensuring his followers remain devoted to him, and also stars names such as Tridha Choudhury, Aditi Sudhir Pohankar and Anupriya Goenka, among others. The first season of Aashram will air on The Q starting 11 October, from Monday to Friday.

“Great content does wonders irrespective of which platform it appears on. Having understood the pulse of our viewers, we at The Q continue to make efforts in bringing content that is strong, and unique with a compelling and relevant plot and storyline. Airing Aashram on TV is in sync with our strategy to bring the best from digital to TV," Simran Hoon, chief executive officer at The Q said in a statement and added that the company will continue with such initiatives.

Tanya Shukla, programming head at The Q said television is a medium that brings families together and by bringing “a high-end limited series on television, we aim to provide our viewers with the most engaging form of entertainment".

To be sure, while direct-to-digital movie releases such as Dil Bechara, Coolie no.1, Laxmii and Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai have gone on for satellite premieres, this is the first instance of a web show making it to television.

Scams, cons and true crime stories are finding large audiences on OTT streaming platforms that see overall traction for shows based on real life and people. While SonyLIV’s Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story was a hit, it is now turning into a franchise with a second instalment Scam 2003 based on the stamp paper scam that year.

discovery+ has just launched Money Mafia , a series on white-collar crime while Netflix has premiered Delhi Crime and Bad Boy Billionaires and has two more crime series coming up this year.

