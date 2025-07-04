Myntra aims to stream glamour through stories, stars and songs

Online fashion portal Myntra, part of Walmart-backed Flipkart Group, is sharpening its content-led commerce game with the launch of Glamstream, a shoppable lifestyle content destination that brings together music videos, podcasts and bite-sized stories featuring celebrities and influencers.

The company, which has onboarded film stars such as Zeenat Aman, Vijay Deverakonda, Raveena Tandon, and Tabu and rapper Badshah to feature in lifestyle content spanning fiction and songs, will allow users to shop products displayed or used in the content.

Glamstream was rolled out on Friday with over 4,000 content episodes spanning 500-plus hours.

“We’ve noticed that over 70% of shoppers rely on influencer content to make purchases and are looking for relatability in what they buy. While we’ve been putting out content featuring influencers on our app for a year-and-a-half, we are adding celebrity videos now,”Sunder Balasubramanian,chief marketing officer, Myntra, said in an interview. The company has onboarded over 100 celebrities for this initiative that will include everything from styling shows to podcasts and music videos, he added.

To be sure, Myntra isn’t new to the social commerce game. In 2021, it had announced the launch of M-Live, a live video streaming and live commerce section, on its app that built on its existing plank of content-led commerce initiatives such as Myntra Studio and Myntra Fashion Superstar. The former is a personalised content destination and provides users access to over 20,000 fashion, beauty, and lifestyle tips and ideas. Myntra Fashion Superstar is an online reality show that works as a talent platform to identify emerging fashion and beauty influencers.

Content-led commerce is booming in India, with platforms and brands leveraging stories, songs, and music by digital creators and influencers to drive product discovery and sales.Influencer-led social commerce platforms like Trell and Roposo lead the surge, while some other brands have integrated content and commerce through acquisitions and in-house content creation.

Roposo, for example, focuses on creator-led live commerce, where creators can host their own pop-up stores and engage with users through live streams. Short video platform Moj has partnered with Flipkart, allowing users to purchase Flipkart-tagged products directly from within the videos.

Similarly, social commerce platform Meesho focuses on an assisted shopping model, empowering women entrepreneurs to resell products, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.Industry experts point out that innovations in video marketing—both through short-video apps and social commerce apps, have aided the surge that took place in online shopping during the pandemic. They allow for a click on products for purchase, often with the video being played on the side. According to a Bain& Company report in 2020, social commerce in India (in terms of gross merchandise value) is projected to reach $16-20 billion by 2025 and $60-70 billion by 2030.

In the Ficci-EY media and entertainment report 2025, Anupriya Acharya, chief executive officer of Publicis Groupe South Asia, had said that the media and entertainment sector is evolving with consolidation, quick commerce, and niche influencers. “AI, data, and tech-driven storytelling will deepen content, commerce, and community convergence, making 2025 a pivotal year for interactive, shoppable experiences,” she had added.