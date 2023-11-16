Nana Patekar breaks silence on viral slap video: ‘Please forgive me, will never do anything like this’
Nana Patekar has clarified for smacking a selfie-seeking fan, says it was part of a film sequence and he thought the boy was part of the crew. Nana Patekar also apologised, saying he will ‘never do anything like this’
Actor Nana Patekar has issued a clarification on the viral video of him smacking a selfie-seeking fan during the shooting of a film. Nana Patekar said the sequence was a part of the film he was shooting for but did not know the boy he slapped was not part of the crew. Nana Patekar also apologised for what he said was a “misunderstanding", while asserting that he has never denied selfies to his fans and “will never do anything like this".