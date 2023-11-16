Nana Patekar has clarified for smacking a selfie-seeking fan, says it was part of a film sequence and he thought the boy was part of the crew. Nana Patekar also apologised, saying he will ‘never do anything like this’

Actor Nana Patekar has issued a clarification on the viral video of him smacking a selfie-seeking fan during the shooting of a film. Nana Patekar said the sequence was a part of the film he was shooting for but did not know the boy he slapped was not part of the crew. Nana Patekar also apologised for what he said was a “misunderstanding", while asserting that he has never denied selfies to his fans and “will never do anything like this". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I have never said no to anybody for a photo. I don't do this. This happened by mistake. If there is some misunderstanding, please forgive me. I will never do anything like this," Nana Patekar said.

The video circulating on the internet is from Varanasi where the 72-year-old actor is shooting for his next feature film "Journey" with filmmaker Anil Sharma. In the 10-second clip, Nana Patekar is seen getting ready to shoot a scene when a fan comes close to him and tries to click a selfie. A visibly upset Nana Patekar smacked the boy on the back of his head and a guard, who was standing close to the actor, grabbed the young fan by his neck and escorts him away. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The viral video of Nana Patekar slapping a boy who came to take a selfie with the actor had triggered an uproar among netizens.

Reacting to criticism over the viral video, Nana Patekar said, “A video is going viral where I have hit a boy. Though this sequence is a part of our film, we had one rehearsal...We were scheduled to have a second rehearsal. The director told me to begin. We were about to begin when the boy in the video came in."

“I didn't know who he was, I thought he was one of our crew so I slapped him as per the scene and I told him to leave. Later, I came to know that he was not a part of the crew. So, I was going to call him back but he ran away. Maybe his friend shot the video," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Filmmaker Anil Sharma has backed Nana Patekar, saying it was all part of a scene from his upcoming film "Journey".

"He [Nana Patekar] has not slapped anyone, it is a shot from our film. People have a problem of making fuss out of nothing... We are currently filming in Benaras for the film, 'Journey'," Anil Sharma said.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.