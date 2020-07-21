Narendra Modi becomes second most followed leader on Twitter

President Trump is also the most effective world leader on Twitter, since each one of his tweets garners on average 24,000 retweets, which is slightly better than Saudi King Salman who garners 23,573 retweets per tweet. However, PM Modi leads the rankings in terms of true reach as calculated by influencer marketing platform Klear.com. Modi's account reaches on average 40 million followers, or 70% of his followers with his tweets, twice as many as President Trump who only reaches an audience of 20 million or a quarter of his followers.