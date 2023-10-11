National Cinema Day 2023: Here's how you can book movie tickets for ₹99
Multiplex Association of India (MAI) Thursday said the National Cinema Day 2023 will be celebrated across India on October 13 this year and the movie enthusiasts will be able to watch films at an affordable price as tickets will be available as low as ₹99, excluding recliner and premium formats.
PVR Inox in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) said movie enthusiasts can "savour delectable food and beverages, starting at just Rs. 99" to enhance their cinematic experience. “Offer applicable in select cities and cinemas!"
Miraj Cinemas too offers the bonanza at “select locations."
National Cinema Day 2023: How to book the tickets
Interested viewers can book the tickets online for the National Cinema Day 2023 via BookMyShow, PayTM and official cinema chain websites.
- Go to your preferred cinema network (for example: BookMyShow)
- Visit BookMyShow
- Select your city
- All the tickets will be available at Rs.99 across India
- Select the date and time slot
- Complete the payment
