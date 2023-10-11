comScore
National Cinema Day 2023: Here's how you can book movie tickets for ₹99

 Deepak Upadhyay

Multiplex Association of India (MAI) Wednesday said the National Cinema Day 2023 will be celebrated across India on October 13 this year and the movie enthusiasts will be able to watch films at an affordable price as tickets will be available as low as ₹99

Last year, over 6.5 million people went to the theatres on National Cinema Day, which was celebrated on September 23 to commemorate the successful reopening of movie halls (Photo: Mint)

Multiplex Association of India (MAI) Thursday said the National Cinema Day 2023 will be celebrated across India on October 13 this year and the movie enthusiasts will be able to watch films at an affordable price as tickets will be available as low as 99, excluding recliner and premium formats.

The MAI started celebrating National Cinema Day for the first time in 2022. Earlier 16th September was proposed as the day for the celebration but later it was postponed to September 23.

Last year, over 6.5 million people went to the theatres on National Cinema Day, which was celebrated on September 23 to commemorate the successful reopening of movie halls.

"Audiences of all ages came together to celebrate this historic day at the cinemas. We are thankful to the 6.5 plus million moviegoers who attended their local cinema to purchase movie tickets, making 23 September the highest attended day of the year for the Indian cinema industry," BQ prime quoted MAI president Kamal Gianchandani as saying.

The tickets for the National Cinema Day 2023 can be booked online via BookMyShow, PayTM and official cinema chain websites.

National Cinema Day 2023: Date

National Cinema Day will be held on October 13 this year, MAI said in a release

National Cinema Day 2023: Ticket prices

Movie enthusiasts will be charged only 99 per admission at cinema halls across the country

National Cinema Day 2023: All You Need To Know

Over 4,000 screens at multiplexes from India, including PVR INOX, Cinepolis, Miraj, and Delite have teamed up to participate in the National Cinema Day celebrations.

In an open letter Multiplex Association of India said, "This special occasion brings audiences of all ages together for a day of cinematic bliss, celebrating the incredible success of multiple films at the box office this year," reported PTI

“It's a heartfelt 'thank you' to all the moviegoers who contributed to this success and an open invitation to those who haven't yet returned to their local cinema," the report added.

Movie enthusiasts can watch any show of any film on October 13 for 99, excluding the recliner and premium formats, the MAI said.

PVR Inox in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) said movie enthusiasts can "savour delectable food and beverages, starting at just Rs. 99" to enhance their cinematic experience. “Offer applicable in select cities and cinemas!"

Miraj Cinemas too offers the bonanza at “select locations."

National Cinema Day 2023: How to book the tickets

Interested viewers can book the tickets online for the National Cinema Day 2023 via  BookMyShow, PayTM and official cinema chain websites.

  • Go to your preferred cinema network (for example: BookMyShow)
  • Visit BookMyShow
  • Select your city
  • All the tickets will be available at Rs.99 across India
  • Select the date and time slot
  • Complete the payment

Updated: 11 Oct 2023, 05:25 PM IST
