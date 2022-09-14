National Cinema Day postponed; Tickets for 75 will be available on this day

Over 4,000 screens at multiplexes from across the country, including PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, and Delite, have teamed up to offer a 'celebratory admission price' of ₹75 to mark National Cinema Day.
Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has postponed National Cinema Day's celebration which was earlier scheduled to be celebrated on September 16.
In an official notification, the MIA said that on request from various stakeholders and in order to maximize participation, the National Cinema Day will now be held on 23 September.
Over 4,000 screens at multiplexes from across the country, including PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, and Delite, have teamed up to offer a "celebratory admission price" of ₹75 to mark National Cinema Day.
However, several netizens said the move to postpone the National Cinema Day has been taken due to the film Brahmastra as it is performing well at the box office, and multiplexes do not want to lose the opportunity by selling the movie ticket at ₹75. In four days since its release, Brahmastra has made over ₹143 crore in the domestic market and has successfully performed at the box office.
"The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and Cinemas across India, welcome moviegoers to spend a day at the movies with a celebratory admission price of ₹75 to mark National Cinema Day.
"The National Cinema Day was previously announced to be held on 16th September, however, on request from various stakeholders and in order to maximize participation, it would now be held on 23rd September," the national multiplex trade body said in a statement.
The massive discount is a way of saying a "thank you" gesture for movie-lovers who have contributed to reopening the cinema after the long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the MAI had said.
The National Cinema Day will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies, added the MAI.
"National Cinema Day celebrates the successful reopening of cinemas and is a 'thank you' to the moviegoers who made this happen. National Cinema Day is also an invitation to those moviegoers who haven't made it back to a cinema near them, yet," the association said.
It must be noted that the Hollywood film Avatar is returning to cinemas on September 23. Disney announced that James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi epic will be re-released on September 23 in India. Avatar is coming back in theatres in remastered 4K High Dynamic Range format. However, it remains unclear whether the audience will get a chance to watch this cult sci-fi at ₹75 or not.