Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Media /  National Cinema Day: Taran Adarsh highlights value of ‘affordable ticket rates’

National Cinema Day: Taran Adarsh highlights value of ‘affordable ticket rates’

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh highlighted the importance of movie tickets at affordable prices. 
1 min read . 01:11 PM ISTLivemint

Taran Adarsh highlighted the importance of movie tickets at affordable prices as the country is celebrating ‘National Cinema Day 2022’ on Friday, September 23, by encouraging the movie buffs to enjoy a day at the cineplex with a admission price of 75.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh highlighted the importance of movie tickets at affordable prices as the country is celebrating ‘National Cinema Day 2022’ on Friday, September 23, by encouraging the movie buffs to enjoy a day at the cineplex with a admission price of 75.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh highlighted the importance of movie tickets at affordable prices as the country is celebrating ‘National Cinema Day 2022’ on Friday, September 23, by encouraging the movie buffs to enjoy a day at the cineplex with a admission price of 75.

He shared a post on Twitter with a picture saying ‘House Full’ on the National Cinema Day this year. Adarsh said that this stupendous response should act as an eye-opener for the film fraternity about the significance of affordable ticket rates.

He shared a post on Twitter with a picture saying ‘House Full’ on the National Cinema Day this year. Adarsh said that this stupendous response should act as an eye-opener for the film fraternity about the significance of affordable ticket rates.

“The tremendous response on #NationalCinemaDay2022 should act as an eye-opener for Studios / distributors / exhibitors and the film fraternity in general about the importance of affordable ticket rates... IT'S HIGH TIME WE SLASH TICKET PRICES TO INCREASE FOOTFALLS," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

“The tremendous response on #NationalCinemaDay2022 should act as an eye-opener for Studios / distributors / exhibitors and the film fraternity in general about the importance of affordable ticket rates... IT'S HIGH TIME WE SLASH TICKET PRICES TO INCREASE FOOTFALLS," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The National Cinema Day is being celebrated today across the country after being postponed by a week from 16 September. Over 4,000 screens at multiplexes from across the country, including PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, and Delite, have teamed up to offer "celebratory admission price" of 75 to mark National Cinema Day.

The National Cinema Day is being celebrated today across the country after being postponed by a week from 16 September. Over 4,000 screens at multiplexes from across the country, including PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, and Delite, have teamed up to offer "celebratory admission price" of 75 to mark National Cinema Day.

Movie watchers can watch several movies in theatres today by just paying 75 today which includes movies like Brahmastra, Chup, Dhokha- Round D Corner , Sita Ramam ,Don't Worry Darling , Avatar to name a few.

Movie watchers can watch several movies in theatres today by just paying 75 today which includes movies like Brahmastra, Chup, Dhokha- Round D Corner , Sita Ramam ,Don't Worry Darling , Avatar to name a few.

"National Cinema Day celebrates the successful reopening of cinemas and is a 'thank you' to the moviegoers who made this happen. National Cinema Day is also an invitation to those moviegoers who haven't made it back to a cinema near them, yet," the association said.

"National Cinema Day celebrates the successful reopening of cinemas and is a 'thank you' to the moviegoers who made this happen. National Cinema Day is also an invitation to those moviegoers who haven't made it back to a cinema near them, yet," the association said.

Over the past few months, Bollywood faced a lot of backlash on social media and because of the cancel culture and boycott trend many big films failed to collect huge numbers at the box office, currently 'Brahmastra' could be seen bringing back the audience to the big screen.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Over the past few months, Bollywood faced a lot of backlash on social media and because of the cancel culture and boycott trend many big films failed to collect huge numbers at the box office, currently 'Brahmastra' could be seen bringing back the audience to the big screen.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Brahmastra opened worldwide on September 9. While the film has raised over 360 crore gross at the global box office, it was criticised for its story and dialogues.

Brahmastra opened worldwide on September 9. While the film has raised over 360 crore gross at the global box office, it was criticised for its story and dialogues.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.