National Cinema Day: Taran Adarsh highlights value of ‘affordable ticket rates’

Taran Adarsh highlighted the importance of movie tickets at affordable prices as the country is celebrating ‘National Cinema Day 2022’ on Friday, September 23, by encouraging the movie buffs to enjoy a day at the cineplex with a admission price of ₹75.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh highlighted the importance of movie tickets at affordable prices as the country is celebrating ‘National Cinema Day 2022’ on Friday, September 23, by encouraging the movie buffs to enjoy a day at the cineplex with a admission price of ₹75.
He shared a post on Twitter with a picture saying ‘House Full’ on the National Cinema Day this year. Adarsh said that this stupendous response should act as an eye-opener for the film fraternity about the significance of affordable ticket rates.
“The tremendous response on #NationalCinemaDay2022 should act as an eye-opener for Studios / distributors / exhibitors and the film fraternity in general about the importance of affordable ticket rates... IT'S HIGH TIME WE SLASH TICKET PRICES TO INCREASE FOOTFALLS," Taran Adarsh tweeted.
The National Cinema Day is being celebrated today across the country after being postponed by a week from 16 September. Over 4,000 screens at multiplexes from across the country, including PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, and Delite, have teamed up to offer "celebratory admission price" of ₹75 to mark National Cinema Day.
Movie watchers can watch several movies in theatres today by just paying ₹75 today which includes movies like Brahmastra, Chup, Dhokha- Round D Corner , Sita Ramam ,Don't Worry Darling , Avatar to name a few.
"National Cinema Day celebrates the successful reopening of cinemas and is a 'thank you' to the moviegoers who made this happen. National Cinema Day is also an invitation to those moviegoers who haven't made it back to a cinema near them, yet," the association said.
Over the past few months, Bollywood faced a lot of backlash on social media and because of the cancel culture and boycott trend many big films failed to collect huge numbers at the box office, currently 'Brahmastra' could be seen bringing back the audience to the big screen.
Brahmastra opened worldwide on September 9. While the film has raised over ₹360 crore gross at the global box office, it was criticised for its story and dialogues.
