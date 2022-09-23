National Cinema Day: Watch Brahmastra, Chup, other movies today at ₹752 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 09:43 AM IST
- The National Cinema Day will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies,
The National Cinema Day will be celebrated today across the country after being postponed by a week from 16 September. Over 4,000 screens at multiplexes from across the country, including PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, and Delite, have teamed up to offer "celebratory admission price" of ₹75 to mark National Cinema Day.