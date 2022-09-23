OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Media /  National Cinema Day: Watch Brahmastra, Chup, other movies today at 75
Listen to this article

The National Cinema Day will be celebrated today across the country after being postponed by a week from 16 September. Over 4,000 screens at multiplexes from across the country, including PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, and Delite, have teamed up to offer "celebratory admission price" of 75 to mark National Cinema Day.

The National Cinema Day will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies, added the MAI. "The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and Cinemas across India, welcome moviegoers to spend a day at the movies with a celebratory admission price of 75 to mark National Cinema Day.

"The National Cinema Day was previously announced to be held on 16th September, however, on request from various stakeholders and in order to maximize participation, it would now be held on 23rd September," the national multiplex trade body said in a statement.

Brahmastra opened worldwide on September 9. While the film has raised over 360 crore gross at the global box office, it was criticised for its story and dialogues.

"National Cinema Day celebrates the successful reopening of cinemas and is a 'thank you' to the moviegoers who made this happen. National Cinema Day is also an invitation to those moviegoers who haven't made it back to a cinema near them, yet," the association said.

Movie watchers can watch several movies in theatres today by just paying 75 today which includes movies like Brahmastra, Chup, Dhokha- Round D Corner , Sita Ramam ,Don't Worry Darling , Avatar to name a few.

Over the past few months, Bollywood faced a lot of backlash on social media and because of the cancel culture and boycott trend many big films failed to collect huge numbers at the box office, currently 'Brahmastra' could be seen bringing back the audience to the big screen.

MINT PREMIUM See All

*With inputs from agencies

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Post your comment

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout