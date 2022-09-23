The National Cinema Day will be celebrated today across the country after being postponed by a week from 16 September. Over 4,000 screens at multiplexes from across the country, including PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, and Delite, have teamed up to offer "celebratory admission price" of ₹75 to mark National Cinema Day.

The National Cinema Day will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies, added the MAI. "The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and Cinemas across India, welcome moviegoers to spend a day at the movies with a celebratory admission price of ₹75 to mark National Cinema Day.

"The National Cinema Day was previously announced to be held on 16th September, however, on request from various stakeholders and in order to maximize participation, it would now be held on 23rd September," the national multiplex trade body said in a statement.

Brahmastra opened worldwide on September 9. While the film has raised over ₹360 crore gross at the global box office, it was criticised for its story and dialogues.

"National Cinema Day celebrates the successful reopening of cinemas and is a 'thank you' to the moviegoers who made this happen. National Cinema Day is also an invitation to those moviegoers who haven't made it back to a cinema near them, yet," the association said.

Movie watchers can watch several movies in theatres today by just paying ₹75 today which includes movies like Brahmastra, Chup, Dhokha- Round D Corner , Sita Ramam ,Don't Worry Darling , Avatar to name a few.

Over the past few months, Bollywood faced a lot of backlash on social media and because of the cancel culture and boycott trend many big films failed to collect huge numbers at the box office, currently 'Brahmastra' could be seen bringing back the audience to the big screen.

*With inputs from agencies