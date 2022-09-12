National Cinema Day: Watch ‘Brahmastra’, other movies at 75. How to book tickets

In what is a good news for movie watchers, this Friday they will be able to watch movies in theatres for just ₹75. This in line with after Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has announcement that National Cinema Day celebrations will be taking place that day and the massive discount is a way of saying a "thank you" gesture for movie-lovers who have contributed to reopening the cinema after the long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}