National Cinema Day: Watch ‘Brahmastra’, other movies at 75. How to book tickets

In what is a good news for movie watchers, this Friday they will be able to watch movies in theatres for just ₹75. This in line with after Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has announcement that National Cinema Day celebrations will be taking place that day and the massive discount is a way of saying a "thank you" gesture for movie-lovers who have contributed to reopening the cinema after the long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Cinemas come together to celebrate ‘National Cinema Day' on 16th Sep, to offer movies for just Rs.75. #NationalCinemaDay2022 #16thSep" MAI tweeted. This comes after the celebration of the first Cinema Day in America, which was celebrated on September 3 with the price capped at just $3.
Where you can get the discount on movie tickets
Multiplex Association of India announced that the National Cinema Day will be held at more than 4000 participating screens across India. This will include cinema screens of PVR, INOX, CINEPOLIS,CARNIVAL, MIRAJ, CITYPRIDE, ASIAN, MUKTA A2, MOVIE TIME, WAVE, M2K, DELITE, and many others.
How to book movie tickets online with Rs. 75 price
To book movie tickets online, just go to the website of the nearest theater.
Then select your city and the theater in your area.
Now, as usual, you will need to select the time of the movie.
Check the price of the movie ticket and make payment.
You can also check third-party apps like BookMyShow, Paytm, and others. However, more information is expected soon from MAI.
Meanwhile, according to production banners Star Studios and Dharma Productions, the second day figures of "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva" stood at ₹85, bringing up the total collection to ₹160 crores.
"'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' continues to bring immense joy to the film Industry, theatre owners and audiences and received humongous response from audiences globally and collects Rs. 60 GBOC on Day 2 (Day 1 – 75 cr Day 2 – 85 cr ).
"Brahmastra Part One: Shiva" follows a deejay named Shiva, who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Bhatt), a woman he falls in love with at first sight. Bachchan features as Guru, Shiva's mentor.
While the movie has received mixed reviews from critics for its story and dialogues, many praised director Ayan Mukerji's larger-than-life vision of the 'Astraverse' which blends Hindu mythology with elements of fantasy, something on par with VFX-dominated Hollywood superhero film franchises.
The film, currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.
"RRR" director S S Rajamouli presents "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva" in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.