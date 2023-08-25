Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Media/  National Film Awards: Shreya Ghoshal is now five-time winner

National Film Awards: Shreya Ghoshal is now five-time winner

1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 06:01 PM IST Livemint

  Shreya Ghoshal won her first National Award in 2003 for her song 'Bairy Piya' in 'Devdas'. Following she received the National Awards for 'Dheere Jalna' (Paheli) and 'Yeh Ishq Haaye' (Jab We Met).

Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal performs at a cultural event in Bhopal. (ANI Photo)

It's good news for singer Shreya Ghoshal’s fans and the ‘Piyu Bole’ hitmaker bagged her fifth National Film Award on 24 August.

The jury for the 69th National Film Award on Thursday announced that Shreya won the Best Female Playback Singer for the song ‘Mayava Chayava’ from the film ‘Iravin Nizhal’.

Shreya Ghoshal won her first National Award in 2003 for her song ‘Bairy Piya’ in ‘Devdas’. Following she received the National Awards for ‘Dheere Jalna’ (Paheli) and ‘Yeh Ishq Haaye’ (Jab We Met).

In 2010, she won a National Award for not one but two songs — Jiv Dangla from the Marathi film Jogva and Pherari Mon from the Bangla movie Antaheen.

Apart from Ghoshal, Rocketry received the Best Film award and Nikhil Mahajan won the award for Best Direction.'

ALSO READ: 69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon share best actress award, Allu Arjun wins for Pushpa. Check full list

Here's the complete list:

Best Feature Film

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

'The Kashmir Files' wins Nargis Dutt award for best film on national integration.

'RRR' bags award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment.

Best actress

Alia Bhatt(Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Kriti Sanon(Mimi)

Best actor

Allu Arjun (Pushpa)

Best Supporting Actor and Actress

Pallavi Joshi,( Kashmir Files)

Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)

Best Editor Award

Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)

Best Editor Award

Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Music Director

Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa

RRR bags three awards

Action Direction

Choreography

Special Effects

Best non feature film

Garwali and Hindi film Ek Tha Gaon wins Best Non-Feature film.

Best Hindi Film

"Sardar Udham

Best Gujarati Film

Chhello Show

Best Kannada Film

777 Charlie

Best Mishing Film

Boomba Ride

Best Assamese Film

Anur

Best Bengali Film

Kalkokkho

Best Maithili Film

Samanantar

Best Marathi Film

Ekda Kay Zala

Best Malayalam Film

Hom

Best Film on Social Issues

Anunaad-The Resonance

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation

Aavasavyuham (Malayalam)

Best Children's Film

Gandhi&Co. (Gujarati)

Best Direction

Godavari (The Holy Water)

Best Screenplay

Nayattu (The Hunt)

(Malayalam)

Best Audiography

Chavittu (Malayalam)

Best Make-up Artist

Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi)

Best Music Direction

Pushpa (The Rise Part I)

Best Lyrics

Konda Polam(Telegu)

Special Jury Award

Shershaah

With agency inputs.

Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 06:01 PM IST
