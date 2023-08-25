National Film Awards: Shreya Ghoshal is now five-time winner

It's good news for singer Shreya Ghoshal’s fans and the ‘Piyu Bole’ hitmaker bagged her fifth National Film Award on 24 August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The jury for the 69th National Film Award on Thursday announced that Shreya won the Best Female Playback Singer for the song ‘Mayava Chayava’ from the film ‘Iravin Nizhal’.

Shreya Ghoshal won her first National Award in 2003 for her song 'Bairy Piya' in 'Devdas'. Following she received the National Awards for 'Dheere Jalna' (Paheli) and 'Yeh Ishq Haaye' (Jab We Met).

In 2010, she won a National Award for not one but two songs — Jiv Dangla from the Marathi film Jogva and Pherari Mon from the Bangla movie Antaheen.

Apart from Ghoshal, Rocketry received the Best Film award and Nikhil Mahajan won the award for Best Direction.'

Here's the complete list: Best Feature Film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

'The Kashmir Files' wins Nargis Dutt award for best film on national integration.

'RRR' bags award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment.

Best actress Alia Bhatt(Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Kriti Sanon(Mimi)

Best actor Allu Arjun (Pushpa)

Best Supporting Actor and Actress Pallavi Joshi,( Kashmir Files)

Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)

Best Editor Award Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Music Director Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa

RRR bags three awards Action Direction

Choreography

Special Effects

Best non feature film Garwali and Hindi film Ek Tha Gaon wins Best Non-Feature film.

Best Hindi Film "Sardar Udham

Best Gujarati Film Chhello Show

Best Kannada Film 777 Charlie

Best Mishing Film Boomba Ride

Best Assamese Film Anur

Best Bengali Film Kalkokkho

Best Maithili Film Samanantar

Best Marathi Film Ekda Kay Zala

Best Malayalam Film Hom

Best Film on Social Issues Anunaad-The Resonance

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation Aavasavyuham (Malayalam)

Best Children's Film Gandhi&Co. (Gujarati)

Best Direction Godavari (The Holy Water)

Best Screenplay Nayattu (The Hunt)

(Malayalam)

Best Audiography Chavittu (Malayalam)

Best Make-up Artist Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi)

Best Music Direction Pushpa (The Rise Part I)

Best Lyrics Konda Polam(Telegu)

Special Jury Award Shershaah