National Film Awards: Shreya Ghoshal is now five-time winner

It's good news for singer Shreya Ghoshal’s fans and the ‘Piyu Bole’ hitmaker bagged her fifth National Film Award on 24 August.
The jury for the 69th National Film Award on Thursday announced that Shreya won the Best Female Playback Singer for the song ‘Mayava Chayava’ from the film ‘Iravin Nizhal’.
Shreya Ghoshal won her first National Award in 2003 for her song ‘Bairy Piya’ in ‘Devdas’. Following she received the National Awards for ‘Dheere Jalna’ (Paheli) and ‘Yeh Ishq Haaye’ (Jab We Met).
In 2010, she won a National Award for not one but two songs — Jiv Dangla from the Marathi film Jogva and Pherari Mon from the Bangla movie Antaheen.
Apart from Ghoshal, Rocketry received the Best Film award and Nikhil Mahajan won the award for Best Direction.'
Here's the complete list:
Best Feature Film
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
'The Kashmir Files' wins Nargis Dutt award for best film on national integration.
'RRR' bags award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment.
Best actress
Alia Bhatt(Gangubai Kathiawadi)
Best actor
Allu Arjun (Pushpa)
Best Supporting Actor and Actress
Pallavi Joshi,( Kashmir Files)
Best Editor Award
Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Editor Award
Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Music Director
Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa
RRR bags three awards
Action Direction
Best non feature film
Garwali and Hindi film Ek Tha Gaon wins Best Non-Feature film.
Best Hindi Film
"Sardar Udham
Best Gujarati Film
Chhello Show
Best Kannada Film
777 Charlie
Best Mishing Film
Boomba Ride
Best Bengali Film
Kalkokkho
Best Maithili Film
Samanantar
Best Marathi Film
Ekda Kay Zala
Best Film on Social Issues
Anunaad-The Resonance
Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation
Aavasavyuham (Malayalam)
Best Children's Film
Gandhi&Co. (Gujarati)
Best Direction
Godavari (The Holy Water)
Best Screenplay
Nayattu (The Hunt)
Best Audiography
Chavittu (Malayalam)
Best Make-up Artist
Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi)
Best Music Direction
Pushpa (The Rise Part I)
Best Lyrics
Konda Polam(Telegu)
Special Jury Award
Shershaah
Catch all the Industry News
, Banking News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
.